Google and AMA team for health data challenge; Sidewalk Labs smart city progress

Google (GOOG +1% ) teams with the American Medical Association (AMA) to help startups come up with the “best new ideas for fostering data sharing from health monitoring devices.”

The three best ideas submitted to the Google-AMA challenge will get a combined $50K Google Cloud credit.

The AMA says challenge ideas could include a mobile app or wearable that would make it easier for patients to share data with their doctor. The key is making data easier to share across devices and treatment providers.

Amazon and Merck announced a challenge last year that encouraged Alexa developers to create Skills that could help patients with diabetes.

In other Alphabet news, the company’s urban innovation unit Sidewalk Labs hopes to break ground on its Toronto-based smart-city project in 2020 with some tech testing starting this summer.

In October, Sidewalk Labs was chosen by a government-backed agency to develop a 12-acre mixed-use area in the waterfront downtown area. The smart city is meant to add jobs and must be affordable for all ages and incomes.

Sidewalk’s winning proposal included self-driving vehicles, a thermal grid, low-cost modular buildings, and robotic deliveries and waste management systems.

