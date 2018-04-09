More failed combo studies to come - Bloomberg

Bloomberg reports that the Incyte's (INCY +2% ) recent flop with epacadostat in melanoma is unlikely to be a lone occurrence because of drugmakers' rush into cancer combination therapies for fear of being left behind by competitors.

There are at least 30 active clinical trials involving epacadostat across a range of cancers, but its prospects have dimmed considerably since melanoma presented the best chance of success. Analysts have trimmed their views of peak sales to $600M from $3B as a result.

According to the Cancer Research Institute, 469 studies were launched last year involving Merck's KEYTRUDA family of drugs, many of them combinations. There are 251 studies assessing just one combo approach.

Author Max Nisen says it may be time for investors to rein in their expectations for combo therapies.

Previously: Incyte's epacadostat flunks late-stage melanoma study (April 6)