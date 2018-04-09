Greenbrier -4% after Wells Fargo downplays forecast boost

Greenbrier (GBX -4% ) falls as much as 4.4% after Wells Fargo cut its price target for the shares to a Street-low $50 from $55, saying the company’s increased EPS guidance does not truly reflect a core operations "beat and raise."

Wells says it is unclear what overall impact steel tariffs will have but GBX management has noted customers waiting for better pricing may not get it with steel costs on the rise, implying the company is willing and able to offset higher raws going forward

Peers GATX (GATX -0.8% ), FreightCar America (RAIL -1.9% ) and American Railcar (ARII -1.4% ) also are lower.

Source: Bloomberg First Word