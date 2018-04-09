Schlumberger has most at stake in oilfield services from Russia sanctions

Schlumberger (SLB -0.2% ) has the most at stake among oilfield service providers from new U.S. sanctions against Russia, bit it still amounts to less than 10% of SLB's total sales, says Barclays analyst J. David Anderson.

Even so, with offshore oil activity still struggling to improve this year, Russia is perhaps more important to SLB than in past years, as the company has been "one of the few to call Russia kind of a core part of their international strategy," Anderson says.

The international oil market is expected to see spending growth for the first time in four years, driven in part by Russia, where oilfield spending is expected to grow 6% this year to $37.9B, according to Barclays.