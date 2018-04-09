Bloomberg: Large CBS shareholder urges company to steer clear of Viacom

One of the biggest shareholders in CBS has told the company's board that it shouldn't go forward with a merger deal with Viacom (VIA, VIAB) unless certain terms can be achieved, Bloomberg reports.

The shareholder hits one point of contention by saying CBS Chairman/CEO Les Moonves and his executive team need to lead the combination, and that if that doesn't happen, CBS needs a "clear premium" -- and that it shouldn't pay above current Viacom market price in any deal.

The deal as envisioned isn't the "optimal strategic path" for CBS, the letter says: “Coming to the rescue of a weakly positioned, poorly executing, over-levered Viacom is not CBS’s burden."

The shareholder in question also wants approval for the deal from a majority of shareholders unrelated to the controlling Redstone family; for "complete autonomy" for the combined board; and a strategic review and possible sale of Paramount Pictures.

Viacom is reportedly asking for 20% more than what's in the initial CBS below-market offer.