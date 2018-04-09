Seaspan selects 29-year-old Courson as new CFO

Seaspan (NYSE:SSW) names 29-year-old Ryan Courson as its new CFO effective May 5, replacing David Spivak, who will leave the company to pursue other opportunities after serving as CFO since 2016.

Courson joined SSW in March 2018 as Senior VP of Corporate Development and the company says he played a significant role in the recent acquisition of Greater China Intermodal from Carlyle Group; he previously spent three years at Falcon Edge Capital after beginning his career as an analyst at Berkshire Hathaway.

A multiyear down-cycle has sparked a round of consolidation among ship operators, and Courson tells WSJ that SSW "is well position to capitalize on those opportunities. We believe the lessor market will consolidate and we believe that we will drive that consolidation.”