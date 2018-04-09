vTv Therapeutics' azeliragon flunks late-stage Alzheimer's study

Thinly traded micro cap vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) is set for a robust down move on the heels of its announcement that a Phase 3 clinical trial, STEADFAST, assessing lead candidate azeliragon in patients with mild Alzheimer's disease failed to achieve either co-primary endpoint.

Specifically, azeliragon failed to sufficiently separate from placebo as measured by two scales called ADAS-cog and CDR-sb.

The company intends to terminate current clinical trials of azeliragon, including the open-label extension study and Part B of STEADFAST.

CEO Steve Holcombe says, “We will continue to analyze the datasets and trends within subgroups from both Part A and Part B to determine if there are potential benefits or future uses and applications for azeliragon. On behalf of vTv Therapeutics, we’d like to extend our most sincere and heartfelt gratitude to study participants, their families, physicians and caregivers for their commitment to this important study.”

Shares will resume trading at 5:15 pm ET.