Stocks end higher but surrender bulk of gains

Stocks finished higher but lost much of their gains in the final hour of trading, coinciding with news that the FBI had raided the office of Pres. Trump's personal lawyer.

A de-escalation of trade war fears was the widely-cited catalyst behind this morning's strong start, helped by Friday's defense of the S&P 500's 200-day moving average (2,594), but sentiment began to turn in the afternoon as investors began to consider the possibility that comments from China's President Xi, who will be speaking at the Boao Forum tomorrow, could take a forceful stance on trade with the U.S.

“It does feel a little bit precarious right now,” says Rob Bernstone, head of index trading at Credit Suisse. “The conviction is not there on either side,” for the bulls or the bears.

Health care (+0.9%) was today's top performer, helped by Dow component Merck, which rallied 6.2% after announcing that its lung cancer treatment Keytruda helped previously untreated patients live longer in a late-stage trial.

Techs (+0.8%) also outperformed but finished well off the group's 2.9% intraday gain.

On the flip side, the telecom services sector finished at the bottom of the sector standings with a loss of 1.2%.

U.S. WTI crude oil climbed 2.2% to settle at $63.42/bbl.