New Age Beverages -11.5% on $5M share offering

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) has fallen another 11.5% after Bloomberg reports an upcoming $5M stock offering will come at $1.75/share through Maxim Group.

Thats a 15.9% discount. The stock closed down 1.9% to $2.08 today; quotes after hours are coming at $1.84.

The company will use proceeds for buying new inventory for newly gained distribution, as well as general working capital.

Shares tumbled double digits on March 26 after the company said it might sell up to $20M worth of shares through B. Riley.