Bloomberg: Southern nears sale of one-third of solar portfolio

Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) says it expects to announce the sale of a minority interest in its solar portfolio this quarter as it seeks to raise cash to pay for a nuclear power plant and other projects.

SO plans to name a buyer in the “next couple of months” for a one-third stake in its 1.7 GW solar holdings, CEO Tom Fanning tells Bloomberg.

The CEO also says the company's generation fleet will be "low to no-carbon" by 2050 as it focuses increasingly on renewables, nuclear, storage and natural gas with carbon capture technology.

SO relies on coal for 38% of its electricity, down from 70% in 2010, thanks to cheap natural gas prices and increasing investment in renewable resources, a number Fanning says should decrease in future decades.