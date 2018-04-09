VeriFone jumps 50% on $3.4B go-private deal via Francisco Partners

VeriFone Systems (NYSE:PAY) has jumped 50% after hours on word of a $3.4B deal to be acquired by Francisco Partners along with British Columbia Investment Management.

The private-equity firm is offering $23.04/share in cash. VeriFone closed today at $15 and is quoting at $22.59 in postmarket action.

The $3.4B value includes VeriFone's net debt.

VeriFone's board has unanimously approved the deal and urges the same from shareholders.

The deal's not subject to financing and is expected to close in Q3; it includes a go-shop period until May 24.