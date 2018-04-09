Pingtan Marine +12.3% as vessel approvals will boost capacity

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) is up 12.3% after hours, building on regular session gains, after news that 27 of its fishing vessels have gotten approval for operations in Indian Ocean international waters.

The approvals, from China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, means a significant increase in production capacity.

The company will modify and rebuild the vessels to meet requirements and increase gross tonnage.

Of the 27, seven will be modified as light luring seine fishing vessels with annual harvest capacity of 6,000-8,000 tons each; the other 20 will be modified as squid jigging vessels with annual capacity of 2,000-3,000 tons each.

For 2017, PME's annual sales volume was 17,986 tons (for $63.2M revenue); the 27 vessels are expected to increase total annual harvest capacity by 80,000-110,000 tons.