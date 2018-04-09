YY game streaming unit Huya files for American-share IPO

Huya -- the live videogame streaming unit of YY -- has filed for an initial public offering of its American Depositary Shares on the NYSE.

The company's set a placeholder amount of $200M in the deal, coming via Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and UBS.

It's looking to list under the symbol HUYA.

In its F-1 filing, the company said in 2017 it drew total net revenues of $335.8M ($318.1M of that from live streaming, with the remainder listed as advertising and other); gross profit of $39.2M; and a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of $15.5M.

It says average monthly active users number 86.7M; there's 99 minutes spent on app per day per active user; and it covers more than 2,600 videogames.

The unit sealed deals for strategic financing from Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) in early March.