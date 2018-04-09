California Resources buys Elk Hills interests from Chevron for cash, stock

California Resources (NYSEMKT:CRC) agrees to acquire interests in the Elk Hills field in California's San Joaquin Basin of California from Chevron (NYSE:CVX) for $460M in cash plus 2.85M newly issued CRC common shares.

CRC says the deal includes CVX’s non-operated working interests in the 20%-22% range within the field; in 2017, the acquired interests produced 13.3K boe/day (46% oil, 9% natural gas liquids).

CRC says it will own a 100% working and net revenue interest in Elk Hills, which has an estimated 8.5B boe of original oil in place and 32 major producing zones currently identified; it estimates 100% of the interests would have generated ~$100M of annual operating cash flow in 2017 assuming current prices.