Canada's energy minister says feds could invest in Trans Mountain project

Canada Natural Resources Minister Carr says the federal government is considering investing in Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project in an effort to get the project completed.

KMI CEO Steve Kean says the company would be open to government investment if it brought certainty; the company yesterday halted all non-essential spending on the project, impatient with protracted opposition from British Columbia's provincial government and various municipalities, aboriginal groups and environmental activists.

Reflecting the alarm felt by much of Canada's business community, Perrin Beatty, President and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, says “The Trans Mountain Expansion is in the national interest and if it fails to move forward, it will send a strong negative signal to investors at home and abroad that we, as a country, are not open for business.”

Shares of Kinder Morgan Canada (OTCPK:KMLGF) fell 13% in today's trade, the biggest decline since its IPO last May.