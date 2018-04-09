FirstEnergy appears to have few friends in bailout bid

A FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) subsidiary in bankruptcy protection is calling on Energy Secretary Perry to use emergency powers to save it from closure, but Perry appears somewhat cool to the idea, saying today that the DoE is studying FE's request but that it “may not be the way that we decide is the most appropriate, the most efficient way to address this."

The situation poses a test for the Trump administration, which has pledged to help the U.S. coal industry, but several power companies supplying the market oppose the proposal, with some arguing that FE’s distress is of its own making, pointing to the company's $8.5B purchase of coal-heavy Allegheny Energy in 2010.

“FirstEnergy doesn’t want to evolve. They'd rather go to the regulators and ask for a bailout,” Abraham Silverman, VP of regulatory affairs at NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), tells WSJ.

“What we really have is a flaw in the market rules and this [emergency] remedy is not going to provide a long-term solution to the problems facing the nuclear fleet,” says Exelon (NYSE:EXC) senior VP of regulatory affairs Kathleen Barron, indicating the company would prefer to see lawmakers address that issue.

If FE's request is granted, it would have significant consequences for the power market overseen by PJM Interconnection, which was formed in 1997 and now serves ~65M customers from New Jersey to Illinois.