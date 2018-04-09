Analysts: VeriFone unlikely to see topper of $3.4B buyout

VeriFone Systems (NYSE:PAY) -- now up 51% after hours after word of a $3.4B go-private deal -- isn't likely to see a better bid despite a go-shop period, analysts say.

A 54% premium makes other bidders unlikely, and it's a good deal for the company, says Piper Jaffray's Jason Deleeuw.

Meanwhile, Jefferies says there's unlikely to be a list of suitors looking to disrupt what is a compelling offer that makes sense given the premium and the rapid change on the front-end of payments.

Shares have been down 15% YTD; VeriFone has traded as high as the $23.04/share offer price since summer 2016.

Source: Bloomberg