United Airlines sees 6.5% higher traffic in March

United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) posted its March operational results, and noted its traffic rose 6.5% (in revenue passenger miles) and capacity in available seat miles was up 3.8% Y/Y.

Its load factor was up 2.2% from last March correspondingly.

Its mainline departure performance (scheduled flights departing by or before scheduled time) rose 3.5 points to 70.5%, and mainline completion factor declined 0.7 points to 98%.

In Q1 terms, revenue passenger miles rose 4.7%, to 49.85B miles; available seat miles rose 3.6% to 61.98B. Load factor went up 0.8 points, to 80.4%.