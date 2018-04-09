Glencore falls up to 5% on concerns over Rusal ownership stake

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) falls as much as 5% to a four-month low before bouncing amid concerns about its 8.75% ownership stake in Russian aluminum producer Rusal, which was singled out in fresh U.S. sanctions.

Glencore also bought $2.4B worth of aluminum from Rusal in 2017 under a multiyear purchase agreement due to be renegotiated this year, and its CEO Ivan Glasenberg sits on Rusal's board.

It is unclear whether Glencore must stop buying metal from Rusal under the new sanctions, but analysts say the impact on earnings would not be material because margins in metals trading are razor thin - typically 2%-3%.