FuelCell Energy to sell fuel cell power plant project to NRG Yield

FuelCell Energy (FCEL +3.9% ) is higher following news it agreed to sell the project company that owns the 2.8 MW fuel cell power plant project located at the Tulare Waste Water Treatment Facility in California to NRG Yield (NYLD +1.4% ) for an undisclosed sum.

The project company, under NYLD's new ownership, will deliver clean power and heat to the city of Tulare under a multi-year power purchase agreement, while FCEL will operate and maintain the power plant under a 20-year service agreement with the project company.