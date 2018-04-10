Equities climb following Xi speech

President Xi Jinping took the stage overnight at the Boao Forum for Asia, an annual summit that's been dubbed the "Asian Davos," where he discussed plans to further open up the Chinese economy.

He promised to "significantly lower" import tariffs on products including cars, as well as improve the investment environment for foreign companies, in a speech seen as conciliatory amid rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

Asia: Nikkei +0.5% ; Hang Seng +1.6% ; Shanghai +1.7% ; Sensex +0.4% .

Europe: FTSE 100 +0.3% ; CAC 40 +0.7% ; DAX +0.9% .

U.S. futures: Dow +1% ; S&P +1% ; Nasdaq +1.5% .

Oil is up 1.2% at $64.19/bbl, gold is 0.1% lower at $1339/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 bps to 2.8%.

