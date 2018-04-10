Social media watch amid Zuckerberg testimony

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and other social media stocks are on watch this morning as Mark Zuckerberg gets grilled over the Cambridge Analytica scandal on Capitol Hill.
Investors will be parsing over questions on privacy, as well as mentions of regulation.
Several analysts have also seen Facebook's recent decline as a good opportunity to buy the previously high-flying shares, though they cautioned that much will depend on Zuckerberg's testimony.
Premarket movement: FB +1%; TWTR +2.1%; GOOG, GOOGL +1.7%; VZ +0.4%; MSFT +1.9%; SNAP flat