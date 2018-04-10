Bluegreen Vacations renews and extends $50M timeshare receivables facility

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE:BXG) amended and restated its revolving timeshare receivables hypothecation facility with Liberty Bank, running through March 2020, maturing in March 2023.

The interest rate on the facility will decrease to the Prime Rate from the Prime Rate plus 0.50%, both subject to a floor of 4.00%.

"This extension to our agreement with Liberty Bank continues and improves a key element of our liquidity profile to fuel growth in our vacation ownership sales," commented Tony Puleo, Bluegreen Vacation's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "We value our longstanding relationship with Liberty Bank, and we believe this amended agreement will contribute to the ongoing success of our business model."

Press Release