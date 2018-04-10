KBR moving up the value chain at Singapore office

Supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), KBR (NYSE:KBR) will develop the Singapore office into its Asia Pacific Regional Center of Excellence for KBR Consulting, Digitalization, LNG & Asset Management, Differentiated Infrastructure and its Government Services business, KBRwyle.

"We are seeing changes in clients' needs and expectations in Singapore and the Asia Pacific region and we plan to move up the value chain at our Singapore office with the support from EDB," said Jay Ibrahim, KBR President, Asia Pacific and EMEA. "We must continue to innovate and evolve our business model across the full spectrum of our business, Technology & Consulting, Engineering and Construction and our Government Services (KBRwyle), to stay relevant and grow our businesses in the region.

"We are excited to see KBR developing new capabilities in digital, downstream consulting and infrastructure in Singapore to support growth in the Asia Pacific markets," said Ms Fong Pin Fen, Director, Cities, Infrastructure & Industrial Solutions. "KBR Singapore's diversification beyond their traditional strengths in offshore markets, and their expanded presence in Singapore, will help to broaden the depth and diversity of local skillsets in the engineering services industry."

Press Release