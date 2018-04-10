Thermo Fisher announces its first cloud-enabled biological safety cabinet

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) announces, a cloud-enabled biological safety cabinet (BSC), specifically developed to address the need for uncompromised contamination control, seamless workflow connectivity and enhanced ease of use in cell culture laboratories.

Thermo Scientific HeraSafe 2030i cabinet has been designed to set new standards in laboratory performance and productivity. The HeraSafe 2030i BSC will be exhibited at the 26th International Laboratory Technology, Analysis and Biotechnology Trade Fair & Conference (Analytica), from April 10-13, in Munich, Germany.

Shares are up a fraction premarket.