Spectrum Pharma's poziotinib shows encouraging treatment effect in mid-stage lung cancer study

Updated data from a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing Spectrum Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:SPPI) poziotinib in EGFR exon 20-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients showed a significant treatment benefit.

In the first 11 patients treated at MD Anderson Cancer Center, the objective response rate was 64% (n=7/11). Median progression-free survival (PFS) has not been reached.

Complete results will be submitted for presentation at an upcoming medical conference (ASCO).

Poziotinib is an oral pan-HER inhibitor that irreversibly blocks signaling through the Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) family of tyrosine kinase receptors.

