Tenneco acquires Federal-Mogul

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) signs a deal to acquire Federal-Mogul (NASDAQ:FDML) for a total consideration of $5.4B.

The acquisition is expected to be value accretive and generate synergy opportunities of at least $200M in annual earnings and $250M in working capital

The company plans to operate the combined businesses under a structure designed to begin concurrently the successful integration of Tenneco and Federal-Mogul and the separation of the aftermarket & ride performance and the powertrain technology companies. In addition, Tenneco announced its intention to separate the combined businesses into two independent, publicly traded companies through a tax-free spin-off to shareholders that will establish an aftermarket & ride performance company and a powertrain technology company.

The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of the year.

The deal is backed by Carl Icahn and Icahn Enterprises (NYSE:IEP).

Source: Press Release