Trillium updates on TTI-621 and TTI-622 programs

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) updates investors on two development programs:

TT-621: Based on initial positive results in patients with a type of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) called mycosis fungoides, the focus will be sharpened to the near-effects on patients with CTCL and peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). Newly enrolled participants will receive a standardized intra-subject dose intensification schedule to increase drug exposure. The duration of treatment will be increased to allow for weekly continuation therapy. Intratumoral administration (in combination with other therapies) will also be added.

TTI-622: A two-part, open-label Phase 1a/1b study in patients with advanced relapsed/refractory lymphoma or multiple myeloma is being launched. Dosing should commence this quarter. The first part is a dose-escalation phase to assess safety and to determine the maximum tolerated dose while the second part will assess the combination of TTI-622 with Roche and Biogen's Rituxan (rituximab), a PD-1 inhibitor or a proteasome inhibitor.