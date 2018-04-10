Mizuho defends Micron on 2H potential for DRAM, NAND

Mizuho defends Micron (NASDAQ:MU) expecting stable DRAM supply pricing in 2H, better NAND, and discipline with OLED.

Firm notes that Micron shares are off about 20% from recent highs and Mizuho remains a buyer of Micron and Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) on the pullback due to the expected NAND and DRAM performance later this year.

Mizuho says there are some supply chain concerns due to Samsung’s DRAM capacity additions, but thinks the problem will be offset with stable to higher pricing.

Source: Briefing.com.

Micron Technology shares are up 3% premarket to $49.39.