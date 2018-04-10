WSJ: Exxon, Qatar in talks on U.S. shale deal

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is in talks with Qatar over a partnership that could lead to state energy giant Qatar Petroleum investing in XOM’s vast U.S. gas resources, WSJ reports.

The potential deal could take the shape of a joint venture in which Qatar partners or invests in future wells with XOM subsidiary XTO Energy, according to the report.

Qatar wants to broaden its investments outside the Middle East and curry favor with the U.S. amid an economic blockade from Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies, while XOM wants Qatar’s financial support and signoff to proceed on a crucial $10B natural gas export project in east Texas.