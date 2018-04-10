Helix Bio on go to commence mid-stage study of L-DOS47 in lung cancer

Helix BioPharma (OTC:HBPCF) announces that it has received regulatory and ethics approvals to start an open-label Phase 2b clinical trial, LDOS003, in Ukraine assessing the potential chemo-enhancing properties of L-DOS48 in patients with metastatic lung adenocarcinoma, the most common type of lung cancer.

The first part of the trial will determine the maximum tolerated dose of L-DOS47 as an adjunct to the chemo agents vinorelbine/cisplatin while the second part will compare the combination of L-DOS47 and vinorelbine/cisplatin to the chemo agents alone.

Enrollment should commence next month.

Regulatory approvals in Poland are pending. More studies may be added this year.

Enrollment is underway in another study, LDOS001, evaluating L-DOS47 with pemetrexed and carboplatin in patients with recurrent/metastatic non-squamous non-small lung cancer. To date, there have been four partial responders out of nine patients (44%).

The company says L-DOS47, a tumor defense breaker, is believed to enhance the efficacy of chemo by reducing tumor acidity thereby creating a less hospitable microenvironment for cancer cells.