Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on cryptocurrency mining offsets

More details for Morgan Stanley’s upgrade of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) from Equal Weight to Overweight with a $258 price target.

Analyst Joseph Moore: “In addition to longer-term data investment trends, we see shorter term drivers in gaming offsetting crypto weakness, and progress in data center inference expanding the long-term opportunity.”

The potential offsets include strength in gaming and new products.

Moore estimates FY19 EPS of $6.76 (consensus: $6.27.)

Nvidia shares are up 3.9% premarket to $223.70.

