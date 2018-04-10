Illumina and Loxo Oncology team up to develop NGS-based pan-cancer companion diagnostic test

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) and Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) announce a global strategic partnership to develop and commercialize a next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based companion diagnostic (CDx) with a pan-cancer indication.

Under the partnership, the companies will collaborate to validate a CDx version of Illumina's TruSight Tumor 170 for NTRK fusions and RET fusions/mutations as a Class III FDA-approved diagnostic in conjunction with larotrectinib and LOXO-292, respectively.

The CDx version of TruSight Tumor 170 will allow local laboratories to provide referring physicians with comprehensive genomic information. This version of TruSight Tumor 170 will run on the NextSeq 550Dx platform.