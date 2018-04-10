Total to enlarge joint venture with Saudi Aramco, CEO confirms

Total (NYSE:TOT) confirms it will sign an agreement with Saudi Aramco to enlarge their refinery joint venture in Saudi Arabia, one of eight deals worth $10B with French firms expected to be signed today during Crown Prince bin Salman’s visit to France.

"We have a very big refinery there, and the next step in order to add value is to enter into chemicals and petrochemicals,” says TOT CEO Patrick Pouyanne.

Reuters reported last week that an agreement would include an extension of the petrochemical complex at Saudi Arabia Total Refining and Petrochemical refinery in Jubail and could include adding a cracker unit.