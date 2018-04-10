BeiGene initiates Phase 2 trial of tislelizumab in patients with previously treated hepatocellular carcinoma

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announces that the first patient was dosed in a global Phase 2 clinical trial of tislelizumab, an investigational anti-PD-1 antibody, in patients with previously treated advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC or liver cancer).

The Phase 2 trial, designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of tislelizumab in HCC patients enrolled ~225 patients. The trial’s primary endpoint is overall response rate (ORR) and secondary endpoints include duration of response, progression-free survival, disease control rate, clinical benefit rate and ORR.

Tislelizumab (BGB-A317) is an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody that belongs to a class of immuno-oncology agents known as immune checkpoint inhibitors.