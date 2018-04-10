Morgan Stanley lowers its Alphabet price target ahead of earnings

Morgan Stanley lowers its Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) price target from $1,200 to $1,175 and maintains its Overweight rating.

Analyst Brian Nowak: “We are tactically cautious into 1Q, expecting an 8% EPS miss, as Street models the largest sequential opex decline in 5 years.”

Morgan Stanley adjusts its EBITDA estimate 4% under consensus.

Firm remains bullish on Alphabet’s long-term monetization.

Google will report Q1 results on April 23.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

Alphabet Class A shares are up 1% premarket to $1,030.