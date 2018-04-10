Morgan Stanley lowers its Alphabet price target ahead of earnings

Morgan Stanley lowers its Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) price target from $1,200 to $1,175 and maintains its Overweight rating.
Analyst Brian Nowak: “We are tactically cautious into 1Q, expecting an 8% EPS miss, as Street models the largest sequential opex decline in 5 years.”
Morgan Stanley adjusts its EBITDA estimate 4% under consensus.
Firm remains bullish on Alphabet’s long-term monetization.
Google will report Q1 results on April 23.
Source: Bloomberg First Word.
Alphabet Class A shares are up 1% premarket to $1,030.
Alphabet Class C shares are up 1.2% premarket to $1,027.50.