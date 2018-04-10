Kroger family of stores hiring 11,000 employees

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) family of stores is hiring an estimated 11,000 positions in its supermarket divisions, including nearly 2,000 management positions, following hire of 10,000 jobs in 2017 and 12,000 in 2016.

"Over the last decade, Kroger has added 100,000 new jobs in communities across America," said Tim Massa, Kroger's group vice president of human resources and labor relations. "In addition to fueling the U.S. economy, many of our supermarket jobs are an opportunity for associates to grow and advance their careers."

The company is also investing an incremental $500M in associate wages, training and development over the next three years, as part of Restock Kroger.