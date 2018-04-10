Airlines higher after UAL, AAL reports

Reporting March operational results last night, United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) said Q1 revenue should come in at the high end of guidance, and capacity at the low end.

Reporting this morning, American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) sees Q1 TRASM up 3-4% vs. 2-4% previous guidance, and CASM up 3% vs. 2.5% previous guidance. Pretax margin is now guided to 4-5% vs. 2-4% previously. Full-year EPS continue to be guided to $5.50-$6.50.