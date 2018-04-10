Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) initiated with Overweight rating and $56 (56% upside) price target at JPMorgan.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) upgraded to Buy with a $22 (52% upside) price target at B. Riley FBR. Shares up 7% premarket on light volume.
Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) upgraded to Buy with a $251 (16% upside) price target at Citigroup. Shares up 1% premarket on light volume.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) downgraded to Hold with a $1 (69% downside risk) price target at Stifel after failed Phase 3 study of azeliragon. Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Jaffray. Shares down 69% premarket on increased volume.
