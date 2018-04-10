GT Bio hits enrollment target in study of GTP-011 in motion sickness

GT Biopharma (OTCQB:GTBP) announces the full enrollment in a single-blind, placebo-controlled crossover study assessing GTP-011 for the treatment of symptoms of motion sickness.

GTP-011 is a 72-hour transdermal formulation containing a muscarinic receptor antagonist. The company says its value proposition is comparable efficacy to Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) Transderm Scop (scopolamine) without the unwanted side effects of lower alertness and feeling of sedation.

If all goes well, GT says it will explore the utility of GTP-011 in patients with certain vestibular disorders (sense of balance and spatial orientation).