BP to develop two new North Sea oil fields

BP announces plans to develop two new North Sea oil fields which it expects will have gross peak production of 30K boe/day.

BP says the Alligin and Vorlich fields are located near existing infrastructure, which means they can be rapidly developed through established offshore hubs; BP expects both fields to come onstream in 2020.

The Alligin field is operated and 50% owned by BP, with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) also owning 50%; Vorlich is operated and 66% owned by BP 66% operator. with Ithaca Energy (OTCPK:IACAF) holding 34%.