Zynerba Pharmaceuticals initiates Phase 2 trial of ZYN002 in DEE

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) initiates the Phase 2 BELIEVE 1 Study assessing the safety and efficacy of ZYN002 in children and adolescents with Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy (DEE).

The trial enrolls ~50 patients with confirmed DEE, Dravet or Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. The primary efficacy assessment is change in seizure frequency. The Company expects to report topline results in 2019.

ZYN002 is the first and only pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol (CBD) formulated as a patent-protected permeation-enhanced transdermal gel.

DEE is a heterogeneous group of epilepsy syndromes that may be associated with severe cognitive impairment and behavioral disturbances.

Shares are up a fraction premarket.