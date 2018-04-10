Proofpoint +3.5% on analyst upgrade

Goldman Sachs upgrades Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from Sell to Neutral and raises the price target from $84 to $112, a 5% downside to yesterday’s close.

Analyst Gabriela Borges says the firm was “wrong on the stock” with the equity returning 60^ since Goldman downgraded it on March 23.

Borges expected growth and share gain moderation in email security and accompanying downside risk, but instead security stayed strong.

The analyst thinks new assets Cloudmark, Wombat, and Weblife combined with consistent execution have the potential to drive upsides over the next year.