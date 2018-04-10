Neuralstem up 22% premarket on advancement of NSI-566

Thinly traded nano cap Neuralstem (NYSEMKT:CUR) is up 22% premarket on robust volume on the heels of its announcement that the first surgery in the second cervical injury cohort has been completed in its Phase 1 clinical trial assessing lead stem cell therapy candidate NSI-566 in patients with chronic spinal cord injury. A total of four patients will be treated.

The study involves patients with no motor or sensory function below the injury site. The company says the first four paraplegic cases with thoracic injury went very well.

The cervical segment of the spine is in the neck area, above the thoracic region.