Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Melia with United Bulk Carriers International

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, entered into a time charter contract with United Bulk Carriers International S.A., Luxembourg, for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Melia.

The gross charter rate is $12,000 per day for a period of 17 months to 20 months.

The charter is expected to commence on April 20.

The m/v Melia is currently chartered to Nidera S.P.A., Roma, at a gross charter rate of $9,500 per day.

This employment is anticipated to generate ~$6.12M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Press Release