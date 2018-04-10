Comstock Mining advances strategic mining venture, reduces debt

Comstock Mining (NYSEMKT:LODE) +20% premarket on news that Tonogold Resources commits to continue investing toward a cumulative $7M to maintain and progress the earn-in option for the Lucerne mine project by October 2019 and a cumulative $20M by April 2021.

Under the agreement between the two companies, LODE and Tonogold would effect a joint venture for the future mining of the Lucerne project when Tonogold completes the $20M investment and other related prerequisites.

In addition to the $2.2M already received from Tonogold, LODE says the investments also include at least $1.2M in annual subsidies for the company.