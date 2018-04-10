Sempra Energy selects Mihalik as new CFO, Householder as COO

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) appoints Trevor Mihalik is its new Executive VP and CFO, succeeding Jeffrey Martin, who previously was designated the company's new CEO upon the retirement of Debra Reed.

Mihalik joined SRE in 2012 and became Senior VP in 2013, after spending time as a senior VP of finance at a U.S. subsidiary of Iberdrola and as VP of finance for Chevron Natural Gas.

Also, Joseph Householder, Reed's successor as SRE's President, also will become COO; both appointments take effect on May 1.