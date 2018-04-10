Australia business conditions ease from record in March

Australia business conditions fell 6 points to +14 in March as confidence seemingly taking a hit from the threat of a global trade war.

The survey's measure of profitability eased 4 points to +14 in March, while its sales index also slipped 4 to +20; business confidence dipped 2 points to +7.

"The strength in business conditions and leading indicators are consistent with stronger economic growth in coming quarters and the employment index is pointing to strong jobs growth which should reduce unemployment," said Oster.

Source: Investing.com

