Selecta Biosciences under pressure after new data on gout candidate SEL-212, shares down 10%

Thinly traded micro cap Selecta Biosciences (SELB -9.9% ) is down on modestly higher volume out of the gate. Investors appear disappointed with new Phase 2 data on lead candidate SEL-212 (SVP-Rapamycin + pegsiticase) in patients with chronic severe gout. The results were presented at Pan American League of Associations for Rheumatology Congress in Buenos Aires.

Patients received three monthly doses of SEL-212 followed by two monthly doses of pegsiticase alone. About 75% of evaluable patients maintained serum uric acid levels below 6 mg/dL (the upper limit of the normal range) during the first three months of therapy while avoiding immune responses to the pegsiticase enzyme.

91% of patients dosed with pegsiticase alone in month 4 (after the three doses of SEL-212) maintained control of serum uric acid levels.

About 25% of SEL-212-treated patients experienced gout flares in the first month after treatment. The rates dropped over months two - five.

The company plans to present five-month data at a medical conference in Q3.

