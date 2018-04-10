Stocks off to roaring start as China's Xi eases trade war fears

Stocks open with a powerful rally, as China's Pres. Xi helped soothe trade war fears with plans to further open up the country's economy, including significantly reducing import tariffs for automobiles, improving market access for foreign investors, and better enforcing intellectual property rights of foreign firms.

"If you look at President Xi's speech, it was conciliatory and that feels like a de-escalation," Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley FBR, tells CNBC. "That's what the market wants."

The Dow opened ~400 points higher and is now +1.4% , while S&P +1.1% and Nasdaq +1% ; European markets are moderately higher, with Germany's DAX +0.9% , U.K.'s FTSE +0.6% and France's CAC +0.4% , and in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed +0.5% and China's Shanghai Composite surged +1.7% .

In the U.S., Facebook is little changed ahead of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's scheduled testimony before the U.S. Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees this afternoon.

Gains are broad based, with growth-sensitive sectors such as energy ( +2% ), financials ( +1.5% ), materials ( +1.5% ), tech ( +1.5% ), industrials ( +1.4% ) and consumer discretionary out in front, while defensive groups such as consumer staples ( +0.5% ), telecom services ( +0.3% ) and utilities ( +0.1% ) lag.

Also, the U.S. Producer Price Index for March showed prices trending higher, which likely will reinforce the Fed's tightening bias on the belief that inflation rates are poised to pick up.

U.S. WTI crude oil also is sharply higher, +2.2% at $64.80/bbl, as trade war fears ease.

Still ahead: wholesale inventories